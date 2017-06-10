Entertainment News
Ice Cube Confronts Bill Maher On Use Of The N-Word

Karen Clark
You may remember that Bill Maher ruffled lots of feathers last week by using the N-word on his HBO show.

Last night, Ice Cube appeared on Maher’s show and called him out about his using the word and being “too familiar.”

 

 

