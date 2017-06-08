Warriors Win: Kimmel Makes Fun Of Steph Curry Shoes

The Warriors stunned the Cavs last night. The unstoppable Golden State Warriors took a 3-0 lead with a 118-113 victory. Kevin Durant’s three-pointer with 45 seconds left gave Golden State a 114-113 lead, and Steph Curry and Durant sealed the victory with four free throws.

Go WARRIORS!

You may recall last year, Steph Curry’s new shoes did not have rave reviews. Talk show host Jimmy Kemmel makes fun of the infamous shoe with a parody.

Watch below and enjoy!



