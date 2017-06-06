National
WATCH: Rev. Dr. William Barber On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jodi Berry
Democratic National Convention: Day Four

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP, talked shop with Daily show host Trevor Noah last night. Barber discusses America’s history of systematic racism and explains how citizens can protest using civil disobedience.

Watch below and stay woke!

Photos