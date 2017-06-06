WATCH: Rev. Dr. William Barber On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP, talked shop with Daily show host Trevor Noah last night. Barber discusses America’s history of systematic racism and explains how citizens can protest using civil disobedience.

Watch below and stay woke!



