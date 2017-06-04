Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For Using N-Word On ‘Real Time’

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
HBO Winter 2007 TCA Press Tour

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Did late-night host Bill Maher go too far on ‘Real Time’, using a racial epithet during an interview with Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska Friday night. Maher has since apologized for using a racial slur, but social media wasn’t having it!
Must Read:
North Carolina Teacher Hits Young Black Girl With A Broom
LeBron James Speaks Out About Graffiti Attack: “Hate In America Is Living Every Day”

HBO denounced the remark as “completely inexcusable and tasteless,” and said it would be edited out of future airings.

Take our poll.

Bill Maher , n-word , racial slur

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For Using N-Word On ‘Real Time’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For…
 1 hour ago
06.04.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement
 1 day ago
06.03.17
Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Saddam Hussein Reportedly Spent His Final Days Listening…
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Joseline Hernandez Chucks The Deuces To ‘LHHATL’
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals
Brandy Falls Unconcious On Flight From L.A. To…
 2 days ago
06.02.17
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
We Were Torn About Seeing ‘Wonder Woman,’ Then…
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 3 days ago
06.02.17
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening
Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Tired Of Late Child…
 3 days ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 3 days ago
06.01.17
Apollo Nida Wants Prenup With Ex Phaedra Parks…
 3 days ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 3 days ago
06.02.17
Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A…
 4 days ago
06.01.17
Photos