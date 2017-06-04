Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For Using N-Word On ‘Real Time’

Did late-night host Bill Maher go too far on ‘Real Time’, using a racial epithet during an interview with Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska Friday night. Maher has since apologized for using a racial slur, but social media wasn’t having it!
HBO denounced the remark as “completely inexcusable and tasteless,” and said it would be edited out of future airings.
