Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For Using N-Word On ‘Real Time’

Did late-night host Bill Maher go too far on ‘Real Time’, using a racial epithet during an interview with Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska Friday night. Maher has since apologized for using a racial slur, but social media wasn’t having it!

Must Read:

North Carolina Teacher Hits Young Black Girl With A Broom

LeBron James Speaks Out About Graffiti Attack: “Hate In America Is Living Every Day”

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

Chance the Rapper is asking HBO to "not air another episode" of Bill Maher's show after he used the n-word on-air: https://t.co/AsdcBcbS2S pic.twitter.com/GjxbYqe8zF — E! News (@enews) June 4, 2017

HBO denounced the remark as “completely inexcusable and tasteless,” and said it would be edited out of future airings.

Take our poll.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: