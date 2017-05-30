TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The ladies of TLC have a bright outlook on the future in the latest track from their final album.
T-Boz and Chilli have been on a pretty aggressive campaign to tease their final album by quickly putting out new songs. After Way Back in April and the breezy, bubbly Haters dropped earlier this month, TLC has hit us with Sunny!
The track starts with a bright blast of horns and some claps before gave us a taste of Dancing In September by Earth, Wind & Fire!
RELATED STORIES:
TLC Delivering Kickstarter Album This Summer
Supporters of TLC’s Kickstarter Campaign Want Their $400K Back
TLC Turns To Fans To Help Fund Final Album
For the Latest Gospel and Entertainment News: Follow @foxync
Latest…
- Family Resource Center Enter To Win
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Tells One Suitor To ‘Get The F*ck Out!’
- Little Known Black History Fact: Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design Honored Her
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours