Legacy Slayage: Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Style Cue From Her Mom

Tracee swept into the amfAR Gala in a dress that would make Diana Ross gag. Style clearly runs in the family!

amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 - Cocktails

Source: Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017 / Getty


Tracee Ellis Ross channeled her mother’s style for the amfAR Gala last night.

Diana Ross is iconic for her stage looks. Hearing her name, instantly calls to mind glamorous gowns, billowy capes, and a big, soft halo of hair.

Monaco - 59th Annual Red Cross Ball

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty


Many have imitated her style, but Tracee remixed it for the amfAR Gala in Cannes on Thursday. The Black-ish star wrapped herself up in a sequin and feather Jenny Peckham dress and swept onto the red carpet.

amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 - Arrivals

Source: David M Benett / Getty


Instead of wearing her hair out, Tracee opted for corn rows. She completed th chic look with a bold red lip and a clutch.

amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


When she got back from the event, she was still feeling her look so much that she needed to give a little sashay.



