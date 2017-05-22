Lifestyle
Notre Dame Students Walk Out On Vice President Pence At Graduation Ceremony

Students at the prestigious college basically said, "not today."

Another Trump administration official caused discontent at a graduation commencement ceremony.

Scores of Notre Dame University graduates and family members walked out of Vice President Mike Pence’s commencement speech on Sunday, ABC News reports.

Pence was the university’s second choice for commencement speaker, after students and faculty protested the school’s invitation to President Donald Trump.

The vice president triggered the ire of many in the audience when he praised Trump’s religious tolerance speech, which the president delivered earlier that day in Saudi Arabia. Trump’s speech seemed hypocritical because of comments he made about Muslims and Mexicans during his campaign.

Indeed, the valedictorian urged his class to “stand against the scapegoating of Muslims” and criticized Trump’s plan to build a wall at the Mexican border, the Associated Press reported.

Two weeks earlier, Bethune-Cookman University graduates turned their backs on Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos as she delivered the commencement address.

