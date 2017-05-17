TJMS
Home > TJMS

BILL’S BEEF: Mo’Nique, You Don’t Mess With Oprah!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


05/17/17 – Bill Bellamy gives his two cents on Mo’Nique’s viral rant about Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading BILL’S BEEF: Mo’Nique, You Don’t Mess With Oprah!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Here’s What Halle Berry Looks Like Naked At…
 10 mins ago
05.17.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
It’s A Romper For Men…Meet The RompHim
 3 hours ago
05.17.17
Simone Biles Booted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’…
 15 hours ago
05.17.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline & Karlie Redd…
 21 hours ago
05.17.17
Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To…
 22 hours ago
05.17.17
WATCH: Solange’s Webby Award Speech Is Exceptionally Lit-Worthy
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 1 day ago
05.16.17
2017 Australian Open - Day 2
Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy Cravings…It Ain’t Pickles
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Opens Up About Her Personal Connection…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 1 day ago
05.16.17
L.A. Reid’s Sony Music Exit Possibly Due To…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Department Of Justice Officially Opens Investigation Of Jordan…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Maxwell Live In Chicago
Maxwell Made Surprise Appearance At Chance The Rapper Concert
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Whoa! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels,…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Photos