HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jennifer Hudson Gives A Modest Spin To This Sexy Saint Laurent Dress

Singer Jennifer Hudson was all legs on the set of NBC’s Upfront in New York City yesterday. She was wearing a black and white mini design by Saint Laurent giving a cute and modest look for the blue carpet.
While the dress is a great look, maybe the dress should’ve came in leather material sans the white shirt?? Jennifer probably would’ve looked just as nice (but sexier) if the left side of the dress covered up her left boob in a cute and stylish way giving a sleeveless option to show off more melanin.
Nevertheless we still think she was able to pull it off with this look. Jennifer’s choker decorated with blue, gold and black stones added a nice touch as well.
On a side note, is it just us or is her son David Jr. growing really fast?
Vote and let us know what you think of Jennifer’s dress!
DON’T MISS:
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach
Jennifer Hudson Explains Why She’s (Still) Not Married
Jennifer Hudson Shares ‘Must-Have’ Summer Piece & A Fashion Accessory She Loves
One Night Only: Jennifer Hudson Lives It Up In Jamaica!
16 photos Launch gallery
One Night Only: Jennifer Hudson Lives It Up In Jamaica!
1. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 1 of 16
2. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 2 of 16
3. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 3 of 16
4. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 4 of 16
5. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 5 of 16
6. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 6 of 16
7. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 7 of 16
8. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 8 of 16
9. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 9 of 16
10. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 10 of 16
11. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 11 of 16
12. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 12 of 16
13. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 13 of 16
14. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 14 of 16
15. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 15 of 16
16. J.Hud In Jamaica!Source:Instagram 16 of 16
comments – Add Yours