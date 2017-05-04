Tamar Braxton Debuts Song ‘My Man’ Inspired By Father’s Affair

Tamar Braxton is back with new music, “My Man”, its honest and its also personal. Tamar opens up about a marriage ruined by infidelity, but it’s not her marriage instead the song deals with the infidelity of her father that led to an emotional breakup of a her parents marriage.
“My Man” is the first single off Tamar’s first project since 2015’s Calling All Lovers.
Listen below to “My Man”. Your thoughts?
