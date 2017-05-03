Taraji P. Henson On How To Be Successful

“Empire” and “Hidden Figures” actress Taraji P. Henson shares how she took a chance on Hollywood with only $700 and a dream. Henson sits down with Tanzina Vega to discuss her humble beginnings and how to achieve the American Dream.
The award-winning actress is currently filming the thriller “Proud Mary.” Henson will play a hit woman whose life is turned around when she meets a young boy after a professional hit goes bad.
courtesy CNN ShowBiz Entertainment
