WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up With Social Media [VIDEO]

What does it mean to build an empire?

Taraji P. Henson knows. The award-winning actress has managed to take the world by storm with critically acclaimed performances in film and television. An unstoppable force, Henson recently released her first book; an autobiography entitled, Around the Way Girl.

As the keynote speaker at Women’s Empowerment this year, the Washington, D.C. native addressed a packed arena where the inquiry of the day was “How to Build a Lasting Empire?”

Henson credits the importance of “Togetherness” with helping establish her empire. She recalls a group of girlfriends that have had her back no matter what. “You can’t build an empire without your foundation and for me, that’s my sisters — my family,” notes Henson. She also credits God with being central to her foundation. Without God, “you’re screwed.”

Employing laser focus and unwavering faith has allowed this Howard University grad to achieve at the highest of levels. Now, she challenges everyone to do the same — to focus, never give up, and avoid distractions.

Distractions, like the ones found on social media. Check out the video above to find out why the star is battling a love/hate relationship with America’s new favorite pastime. Not to mention, get great tips on how you too can achieve like Taraji!

