Taraji P. Henson Wants to Be The Next Marvel Superhero

Taraji P. Henson’s career is on fire, playing the sassy Cookie Lyons on “Empire” to the ground breaking role as Katherine Johnson, the mathematician in the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures”. She’ll be back on Empire on Wednesday at 9 p.m. E.T. on Fox, and is also set to play an assassin-turned-good in the upcoming movie “Proud Mary”.

So what’s next on her wish list of roles to conquer?

It’s reported, she’s eager for a new script preferably from comic powerhouse Marvel or maybe a comedic role. Henson’s made it pretty clear that she likes to keep us on our feet.

Taraji P. Henson is the keynote speaker at Radio One’s 2017 Women’s Empowerment Expo, April 22, at the PNC Arena. Get more details.

Taraji P. Henson wants to play a Marvel Superhero. Someone make this happen. https://t.co/AQtH1n9Fpc pic.twitter.com/Ej2ZctAHNo — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) March 21, 2017

