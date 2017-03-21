CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taraji P. Henson Wants to Be The Next Marvel Superhero

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Taraji P. Henson’s career is on fire, playing the sassy Cookie Lyons on “Empire” to the ground breaking role as Katherine Johnson, the mathematician in the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures”. She’ll be back on Empire on Wednesday at 9 p.m. E.T. on Fox, and is also set to play an assassin-turned-good in the upcoming movie “Proud Mary”.

So what’s next on her wish list of roles to conquer?

It’s reported, she’s eager for a new script preferably from comic powerhouse Marvel or maybe a comedic role. Henson’s made it pretty clear that she likes to keep us on our feet.

Taraji P. Henson is the keynote speaker at Radio One’s 2017 Women’s Empowerment Expo, April 22, at the PNC Arena. Get more details.

Related Stories:

HelloBeautiful Presents Women To Know, Class Of 2017: The Comeback Queens

Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set For Dramatic Thriller ‘.38’

actress , Taraji P Henson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 2 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Everyone Is Still Cheering Over The SAG Awards
 4 days ago
01.29.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close