Raleigh Police Union Outraged After NWA’s ‘F— Tha Police’ Sung To Police While Dining

An incident at a North Carolina BBQ restaurant is making headlines across the country. The Raleigh Police Protective Association’s Facebook page claims officers were treated disrespectfully, when staff members, including a manager at a Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in Garner sang N.W.A.’s song “F— Tha Police” to the officers as they were having a meal.. The post has gone viral and has been shared more than 2,000 times.
The union wants the employees suspended or terminated. The owner of the franchise released a statement apologizing and stated that he would terminate any employee “that doesn’t share our respect of all law enforcement”.