Raleigh Police Union Outraged After NWA’s ‘F— Tha Police’ Sung To Police While Dining

An incident at a North Carolina BBQ restaurant is making headlines across the country. The Raleigh Police Protective Association’s Facebook page claims officers were treated disrespectfully, when staff members, including a manager at a Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in Garner sang N.W.A.’s song “F— Tha Police” to the officers as they were having a meal.. The post has gone viral and has been shared more than 2,000 times.

The union wants the employees suspended or terminated. The owner of the franchise released a statement apologizing and stated that he would terminate any employee “that doesn’t share our respect of all law enforcement”.

Related:

Calmest Robbery Victim Ever… Jimmy John’s Employee Unbothered By Gun In His Face

Dear Pepsi, Please Take Notes From This Heineken Commercial. Please?

How Sway? Delta Pilot Says He Punched Woman To Break Up A Fight

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: