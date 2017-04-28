Entertainment News
Dear Pepsi, Please Take Notes From This Heineken Commercial. Please?

Karen Clark
Remember that Pepsi commercial that rubbed everyone the wrong way? The one where Kim Kardashian’s little sister solved all the problems between police and protesters by offering up a can of Pepsi?

Read More: Pepsi Ad Sets Internet On Fire…In A Bad Way And MLK’s Daughter Weighs In

Pepsi said their ad was supposed to be about starting a conversation,and was intended to project a message of unity and peace.

Well, Heineken stepped up to the plate and created an ad that totally gets it right. The folks at Pepsi should take note. THIS is truly and ad about unity and starting a conversation instead of constantly battling those who see the world in a different way.

 

 

