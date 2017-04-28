National
Calmest Robbery Victim Ever… Jimmy John’s Employee Unbothered By Gun In His Face

Karen Clark
There are so many questions about this robbery of a Missouri Jimmy John’s.

Had the store been robbed before? Was the staff accustomed to being robbed? Was the employee simply unbothered? Was his mind somewhere else?

We don’t know the answers, but this is probably the most calm robbery victim of all time.

 

 

Photos