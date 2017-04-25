Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Movin’ On Up To A $120 Million Mansion In Bel Air

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

According to Page Six, Beyonce and Jay Z are really upgrading their living situation.

The paper reports that the power couple is moving their family to L.A. from New York in hopes of securing more privacy. The newly remodeled home boasts 11 bathrooms, a garage that can accommodate 15 vehicles, space for a recording studio and separate quarters for staff. The home is approximately 30k square feet and has 10k square feet of outdoor living space.

Read More: Beyoncé’s ‘Formation Scholars’ Award Will Send 4 Women To College

Reportedly, the home is being sold off the market and has an asking price of $135 million. Page Six says the couple has offered $120 million.

 

 

Also, Beyonce recently shared some Easter cuteness on  her Instagram page.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Shocking Celebrity Splits

16 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Splits

Continue reading Beyonce & Jay Z Are Movin’ On Up To A $120 Million Mansion In Bel Air

Shocking Celebrity Splits

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Bel Air , Beyonce , jay-z , mansion

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J Blige
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???
 2 hours ago
04.26.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 2 hours ago
04.26.17
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel…
 3 hours ago
04.26.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 6 hours ago
04.26.17
Our Funny Valentine: 100 Years Of Ella Fitzgerald
 22 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Movin’ On Up…
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Fashion Show
WE 2017: Fashion Show
 1 day ago
04.25.17
What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex-…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Photos