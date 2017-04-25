Beyonce & Jay Z Are Movin’ On Up To A $120 Million Mansion In Bel Air

According to Page Six, Beyonce and Jay Z are really upgrading their living situation.
The paper reports that the power couple is moving their family to L.A. from New York in hopes of securing more privacy. The newly remodeled home boasts 11 bathrooms, a garage that can accommodate 15 vehicles, space for a recording studio and separate quarters for staff. The home is approximately 30k square feet and has 10k square feet of outdoor living space.
Reportedly, the home is being sold off the market and has an asking price of $135 million. Page Six says the couple has offered $120 million.
Also, Beyonce recently shared some Easter cuteness on her Instagram page.
