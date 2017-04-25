Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Beyoncé’s ‘Formation Scholars’ Award Will Send 4 Women To College

OK ladies now let's get those applications together.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Beyoncé‘s Lemonade anniversary celebration continues!

In honor of her chart-topping album, the mega-star announced the “Formation Scholars” program, which will provide scholarships to four women from  Howard University, Superman, Berklee College of Music and Parsons School of Design.

The money will be distributed during the 2017-2018 academic year to incoming, current or graduate students studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.

Application information is available on each school’s website, the announcement states.

So if you’re a strong female student whose unapologetic, “bold, creative and conscious,” you may be selected to get into formation!

RELATED LINKS:

Maternity Curve: Beyonce Poses in Nicole Miller

Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Beyonce Cancels Coachella Performance

INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

17 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

Continue reading INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J Blige
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???
 1 hour ago
04.26.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 2 hours ago
04.26.17
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel…
 3 hours ago
04.26.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 6 hours ago
04.26.17
Our Funny Valentine: 100 Years Of Ella Fitzgerald
 22 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Movin’ On Up…
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Fashion Show
WE 2017: Fashion Show
 1 day ago
04.25.17
What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex-…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Photos