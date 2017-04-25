Beyoncé’s ‘Formation Scholars’ Award Will Send 4 Women To College

Beyoncé‘s Lemonade anniversary celebration continues!

In honor of her chart-topping album, the mega-star announced the “Formation Scholars” program, which will provide scholarships to four women from Howard University, Superman, Berklee College of Music and Parsons School of Design.

The money will be distributed during the 2017-2018 academic year to incoming, current or graduate students studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.

Application information is available on each school’s website, the announcement states.

So if you’re a strong female student whose unapologetic, “bold, creative and conscious,” you may be selected to get into formation!

