Divorce?! Jesse Williams & Wife Call It Quits

Say it ain’t so! According to The Jasmine Brand super woke, bae Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn Drakelee-Williams are heading for divorce court!
After five years of marriage and the birth of their son, Maceo, the couple — who met prior to William’s Grey’s Anatomy fame — are calling it quits.
Apparently, the actor filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”.
We are so sad to hear of their split, but can’t help but wonder what a single Jesse Williams will look like. Guess we’ll have to stay tuned.
