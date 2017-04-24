Entertainment News
Divorce?! Jesse Williams & Wife Call It Quits

Foxy NC staff
Art Los Angeles Contemporary 2012 VIP Reception At The Home Of Eugenio Lopez, Celebrating Kick-Off Of ALAC 2012

Source: Paul Redmond / Getty

Say it ain’t so! According to The Jasmine Brand super woke, bae Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn Drakelee-Williams are heading for divorce court!

After five years of marriage and the birth of their son, Maceo, the couple — who met prior to William’s Grey’s Anatomy fame — are calling it quits.

Apparently, the actor filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”.

We are so sad to hear of their split, but can’t help but wonder what a single Jesse Williams will look like. Guess we’ll have to stay tuned.

Beauty and brains too! Super woke babe, Jesse Williams has it all

Photos