Black History Month
North Carolina A&T State University

Black Students Sitting-In at Woolworth's

Source: Bettmann / Getty

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was established in1891in Raleigh, NC as an annex to Shaw University.

The college would later permanently relocate to Greensboro, NC, where the institution established a renowned legacy of academics and activism.

According to the university, N.C. A&T graduates the nation’s largest number of African American engineers at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels.

On February 1st, 1960 the college was at the center of the Civil Rights movement, when four A&T freshmen students, walked downtown and “sat – in” at the whites–only lunch counter at Woolworth’s and refused to leave when denied service.

During the next few weeks, numerous students from A&T and other colleges and universities joined them, spreading to at least 250 major cities and towns in the U.S.

By the end of July 1960, Woolworth’s was desegregated. As a result of this movement, several significant events in civil rights history occurred, including the passage of the 1960 Civil Rights Bill.

civil rights movement , Greensboro sit-ins , North Carolina A&T State University

