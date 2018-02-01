Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

Durham Black Wall Street

Jennifer Hall
4 reads
Leave a comment
Black Wall Street - Full length shot of African American man leaning against a Buick car parked against a building, wearing a suit and hat tilted on his head, neutral facial expression, 1920.

Source: JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado / Getty

It was the mecca for African American business activity. Imagine a thriving four-block business district bursting with restaurants, grocery stores, banks, and more – an affluent, all-black, American society known as Durham Black Wall Street.

In the early part of the twentieth century, the Hayti district was the heart of the African American community in Durham, North Carolina.

Black Wall Street - African American Schoolchildren

Source: JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado / Getty

Located south of downtown, the neighborhood was a combination of housing and businesses. Despite the turbulent Jim Crow era, the community thrived under the ingenuity of black entrepreneurship and the active support or tolerance of whites.

Durham’s Black Wall Street was home to several successful businesses including North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company and Mechanics and Farmers Bank.

The success of the Durham’s Black Wall Street attracted national attention. Leaders like W. E. B. DuBois and Booker T. Washington were known to visit.

So what happened?

Two words.

Urban renewal.

As Durham expanded, government officials determined that the city could benefit from a new freeway that would connect the downtown area with the expanding suburbs.

Black Wall Street - Woman During Race Riot of 1921

Source: Historical / Getty

Ultimately, the Hayti district was destroyed with the addition of the expressway. This displaced hundreds of African Americans and Durham’s Black Wall Street community never recovered.

BHM Sponsors           BHM Sponsors          BHM Sponsors

Latest…

african american , African American communities , banks , Booker T. Washington , business , business district , durham , Durham Black Wall Street , grocery stores , Jim Crow , Mechanics and Farmers Bank , NC , north carolina , North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company , restaurants , urban renewal , W.E.B. DuBois

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
logo Black History Local 2018 Page Assets

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

logo Black History Local 2018 Page Assets Continue reading Durham Black Wall Street

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

logo Black History Local 2018 Page Assets
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of HIDDEN FIGURES
Which Hidden Figures Character Are You? [QUIZ]
 5 hours ago
02.01.18
15 items
2018 Grammy Weekend Events
 11 hours ago
01.31.18
8 items
Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones
 19 hours ago
01.31.18
A Thread Of Rihanna’s Greatest Twitter Clapbacks
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Oh No! LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized!
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Photos