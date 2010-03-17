CLOSE
“Precious” Director Hires British Actor To Play MLK

From Reuters.com:

David Oyelowo, the British actor who appeared in “A Raisin in the Sun” and stars in George Lucas’ “Red Tails,” will play the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hugh Jackman is on board as a racist sheriff in the tale revolving around the historic marches staged by King in 1965 in Selma, Ala. The part of Alabama Gov. George Wallace remains up for grabs.

British producer Pathe International was on board to finance but might be scaling back its involvement, the extent of which was not immediately clear. It is known that the project is being shopped around in the hope of raising funds.

David Oyelowo , Lee Daniels , Martin Luther King jr. , Precious

