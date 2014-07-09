CLOSE
ROLAND MARTIN: POTUS Asks For Border Control Money, But None For Struggling Detroit

Roland Martin talks to from Lauren Burke Politic365.com to about President Obama’s’ controversial visit to Texas to meet with Gov. Rick Perry but without visiting the border.

Many are wondering why the President’s has requested $3.7B to help control the border but has yet to provide financial support to the city of Detroit.

“The city of Detroit and the water issue could be helped. It would require about $100M, so it’s interesting to see $3.7B being spent on the border,” Burke said.

