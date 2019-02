Tamar Braxton is one busy lady. It’s been a great year for the R&B singer, she’s a new mom, her music is blowing up the charts, and her new album, “Love and War” comes out today. She hits the road with John Legend on the “Made To Love” tour coming to DPAC October 31st and season two of “Tamar and Vince” premiers on September 5th.

Check out her performance on GMA.

