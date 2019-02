It is official, President Barack Obama has won a second term as POTUS.

For many the announcement, which came earlier than expected, provided a sigh of relief for voters who had spent much of the night concerned about the outcome of the election.

Though it was a tight race, President Obama was able to secure victories in key states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Check out the electoral college map.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: