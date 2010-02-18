CLOSE
National
Obama Spokesman Robert Gibbs Tweets For Posterity

From USAToday.com:

Is each White House tweet one for the record books?

That’s the question being posed to its press office, which has increased its presence on Twitter of late — specifically in the person of Robert Gibbs, the White House spokesman who joined the ranks of tweeters last week.

Since all written and verbal communications of the White House are subject to the Presidential Records Act of 1978, it’s long been known that e-mails sent to and from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue would eventually be made available to historians.

But what of tweets? And the Twitter sites the tweeter visits? And the people who follow the tweeter on Twitter?

“I will ask the lawyers,” said Gibbs, who confessed that he’s a technological prisoner of the “computer guys” at the White House.

