Update: Weather And Local Venue Information

Via: WRAL.com

Gov. Bev Perdue stated her intention to declare a state of emergency Saturday after snow and sleet blanketed the state.

The declaration, she said, “means every single resource we have in the state is up and running.” Leaders at the state, county and local level were working to keep roads passable and people safe, she said.

“It’s important that we’re all safe and stay home,” Perdue said. “It is going to be very difficult for us to make roads safe and passable,” state Department of Transportation engineer Steve Halsey said.

Conditions prompted the Durham Performing Arts Center to cancel Saturday’s matinee production of “Mamma Mia.” Details about ticket refunds would be forthcoming Monday, DPC said in making the announcement.

At the RBC Center, sporting events will be held as scheduled, but parking will be free. The Progress Energy Center, which was hosting “Xanadu” and the Pinceone Winter Music Festival was operating under a “show must go on” policy.

