Stock Up On Your Beauty Must-Haves With These Labor Day Sales

The Labor Day Holiday is here, and you know what that means…beauty sales! It’s time to celebrate not only a day of rest but also a day of discounts!
If you’re a shopaholic like me, then you will agree that Labor Day is solely for taking advantage of deals. The holidays are a time for family, friends, gatherings, and all that jazz, but who needs people and parties when there are sales?! Major beauty stores like Sephora will be offering a whopping 50% off select items that we will surely need to add to our beauty collection. The sale will go live on September 2nd and end on September 5th. Beauty fanatics can shop their favorites online (starting at midnight on 9/2), with same-day delivery, buy online and pick up in-store, or through curbside pickup. Free shipping will be available to those shopping online using the code FREESHIP.
And just in case you don’t see anything that tickles your fancy in Sephora, below are four other essential beauty brands that will also offer Labor Day sales. Check them out!
1. Danessa Myricks Beauty
Danessa Myricks Beauty provides high-performing makeup products that work well on all complexions. If you’re looking for quality, exotic colors, and exclusivity, this is your brand. For Labor Day, Danessa Myricks Beauty will have a 30% off sitewide sale beginning on September 2nd at midnight EST and ending on September 6th at 3 am EST. No code is required for this sale.
2. RCMA Makeup
If you’re a pro regarding this makeup thing, then RCMA Makeup is for you. It’s a favorite among professionals and promises an elite experience whenever used. Browse their site from September 2 to September 6 at midnight EST and receive 25% off any purchase; no code required.
3. AbsoluteJOI
Give your skin a luxurious experience with AbsoluteJOI. This simple yet effective skincare brand provides the best benefits for melanin skin. Protect your skin with tinted sunscreen, which will be 50% off during their Labor Day weekend sale.
4. Mila RoseSource:Courtesy of Mila Rose Instagram
Your curls deserve a boost, and Mila Rose Hair Care has just what you need. This female-owned brand offers chemical-free, organic products made of natural ingredients proven to nourish your hair. Take advantage of 20% off your entire order when shopping on September 2 at midnight EST – September 5, 11:59 pm EST.