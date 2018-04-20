Luther Vandross gave us timeless music. Today we look back at his illustrious career.
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4
Source:Getty
1 of 26
2. Luther Vandross On Stage
Source:Getty
2 of 26
3. Luther Vandross
Source:Getty
3 of 26
4. Luther Vandross On 'Oprah Winfrey'
Source:Getty
4 of 26
5. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 28
Source:Getty
5 of 26
6. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 28
Source:Getty
6 of 26
7. Luther Vandross Live In Concert
Source:Getty
7 of 26
8. Luther Vandross Live In Concert
Source:Getty
8 of 26
9. Luther Vandross Live In Concert
Source:Getty
9 of 26
10. Roberta Flack And Luther Vandross
Source:Getty
10 of 26
11. Luther Vandross
Source:Getty
11 of 26
12. Luther Vandross
Source:Getty
12 of 26
13. Luther Vandross
Source:Getty
13 of 26
14. Dionne Warwick Burt Bacharach Carol Bayer Sager And Luther Vandross
Source:Getty
14 of 26
15. Luther Vandross
Source:Getty
15 of 26
16. 'Endless Love' Video Shoot
Source:Getty
16 of 26
17. Luther Vandross Performing on Stage
Source:Getty
17 of 26
18. Luther Vandross and Boy George at the Apollo Theater
Source:Getty
18 of 26
19. Singer Luther Vandross
Source:Getty
19 of 26
20. Luther Vandross Live at Westbury Music Fair
Source:Getty
20 of 26
21. 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards
Source:Getty
21 of 26
22. 33rd Annual Grammy Awards
Source:Getty
22 of 26
23. BET Awards
Source:Getty
23 of 26
24. Disney ABC Television Group Archive
Source:Getty
24 of 26
25. Celine Dion, Luther Vandross And Little Richard Appear At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Source:Getty
25 of 26
26. Clive Davis At Arista Grammy Party
Source:Getty
26 of 26