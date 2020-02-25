Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old

Celebrities like Viola Davis, Angela Bassett and Michelle Obama remind us that age does not limit our beauty! All over the age of 50, these ladies prove that Black does not crack.. and even if it does, we still look damn good!

The 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s produced some of our favorite actresses, singers and public figures. Check out the list of celebrities below. Who are we missing?

A couple of celebrities who will be joining the over 50 club soon are Queen Latifah, Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige.

