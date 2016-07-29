Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton’s Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

Posted July 29, 2016

See Hillary Clinton’s evolution from skirt-suits as First Lady to pantsuits as Senator, Secretary of State and 2016 Presidential Candidate.

2. African Methodist Episcopal Baptist Church (1993)

African Methodist Episcopal Baptist Church (1993)

Hillary wears a magenta tweed skirt-suit with President-elect Bill Clinton.

3. United Foundry Methodist Church (1994)

United Foundry Methodist Church (1994)

Hillary wears a bright yellow skirt-suit as First Lady.

4. The First Family (1994)

The First Family (1994)

The First Lady speaks to her husband President Clinton while wearing a teal skirt-suit.

5. Foundry Methodist Church (1996)

Foundry Methodist Church (1996)

First Lady Hillary wears a peach skirt-suit.

6. White House (1998)

White House (1998)

First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton pictured wearing a pastel pantsuit with husband President Bill Clinton.

7. The Tonight Show (2000)

The Tonight Show (2000)

Hillary visits The Tonight Show with Jay Leno wearing a champagne-colored pantsuit.

8. U.S. Open (2001)

U.S. Open (2001)

Hillary goes for a firecracker red pantsuit at the U.S. Open.

9. Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Event (2005)

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Event (2005)

Hillary attends a benefit in a shiny silver pantsuit.

10. Campaigning at Drake University (2007)

Campaigning at Drake University (2007)

Hillary speaks to the people of Iowa while wearing a taupe pantsuit.

11. Democratic National Convention (2008)

Democratic National Convention (2008)

While wearing a festive orange pantsuit, Hillary endorses Barack Obama as the 2008 Democratic presidential nominee.

12. Rally in Raliegh (2008)

Rally in Raliegh (2008)

Hillary goes grey while campaigning in North Carolina.

13. Rally at Don Haskins Arena at UTEP University (2008

Rally at Don Haskins Arena at UTEP University (2008

Hillary addresses the crown in a brown pantsuit in El Paso, Texas.

14. Campaigning in Louisville, Kentucky (2016)

Campaigning in Louisville, Kentucky (2016)

Hillary dons a royal blue pantsuit during a campaign stop in Kentucky.

15. Campaigning in Bowling Green, Kentucky (2016)

Campaigning in Bowling Green, Kentucky (2016)

Hillary goes orange and black while campaigning in Kentucky.

16. NYC Gay Pride (2016)

NYC Gay Pride (2016)

Hillary is decked out in teal while attending NYC’s Gay Pride parade.

17. Campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina (2016)

Campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina (2016)

Hillary, wearing a two-tone pantsuit, steps off of Air Force One with President Barack Obama.

18. Campaign Rally Portsmouth High School (2016)

Campaign Rally Portsmouth High School (2016)

Hillary wears a blue pantsuit while visiting New Hampshire.

19. Campaign Rally at the Florida International University Panther Arena (2016)

Campaign Rally at the Florida International University Panther Arena (2016)

Hillary rallies with VP pick Tim Kaine, wearing a aqua blue pantsuit.

20. 2016 Democratic National Contention (2016)

2016 Democratic National Contention (2016)

Hillary joins President Barack Obama onstage at the 2016 DNC, wearing a dark blue pantsuit.

21. Democratic National Contention (2016)

Democratic National Contention (2016)

Dressed in all white, Hillary accepts the nomination to run for President of the United States of America.

