HomeEntertainment News

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award.

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

For years we have acknowledged Italian explorer Christopher Columbus as the man who discovered the “new world” which became the Americans. Reasons include some of the false information we received in our history books. What we have come to find out as we unpack true history is the violence and famine Columbus brought with him. So much so that cities are choosing not honor Columbus in favor of Indigenous People’s Day, which places the spotlight on the invaluable contributions Indigenous peoples have given to this country.

So while we will not acknowledge Christopher Columbus, there are some amazing Christopher’s to acknowledge on this day. From the many rappers who have been given the name, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of our era and some actors who are called Christopher, here’s who we do give credit.

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace

notorious b.i.g.

Source:Getty

2. Christopher Lee Rios

Big Pun And Fat Joe

Source:Getty

Big Pun!

3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Source:Getty

Breezy!

4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges

2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source:Getty

Luda!

5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin

Kid 'N Play

Source:Getty

Rappers

6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III

'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show

Source:Getty

Comedian

7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans

'Captain America: Civil War' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source:Getty

Captain America

8. Chris Hemsworth

86th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement

Source:Getty

Thor

9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt

Captain American: Civil War' Cast & Filmmakers Joined By The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Cast At The Atlanta Screening At The Fox Theatre

Source:Getty

Star Lord

10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints

Source:Getty

& Chris, Jr.

11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine

'Hell Or High Water' - Gala Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source:Getty

Captain Kirk

12. Marion Christopher Barry

DC Council Special Election Ward 8

Source:Getty

The Late Son of Marion Barry

13. Christopher Wesson Bosh

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat

Source:Getty

2-Time NBA World Champion

14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker

2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source:Getty

Actor/Comedian/Smokey

15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin

Coldplay screengrab 2

Source:Getty

Coldplay!

16. Christopher Keith Irvine

WWE Live 2014 - Frankfurt

Source:Getty

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

17. Christopher Allen Lloyd

Back To The Future 30th Anniversary Celebration

Source:Getty

Doc! (Back To The Future)

18. Christopher Walken

'When I Live My Life Over Again' Premiere - 2015 Tribeca Film Festival

Source:Getty

Actor (Real Name Roland)

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]  was originally published on kysdc.com

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace

Christopher George Latore Wallace Source:Getty

2. Christopher Lee Rios

Christopher Lee Rios Source:Getty

Big Pun!

3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown

Christopher Maurice "Chris" Brown Source:Getty

Breezy!

4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges

Christopher Brian "Chris" Bridges Source:Getty

Luda!

5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin

Christopher 'Kid' Reid and Christopher 'Play' Martin Source:Getty

Rappers

6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III

Christopher Julius "Chris" Rock III Source:Getty

Comedian

7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans

Christopher Robert "Chris" Evans Source:Getty

Captain America

8. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Source:Getty

Thor

9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt

Christopher Michael "Chris" Pratt Source:Getty

Star Lord

10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul

Christopher Emmanuel Paul Source:Getty

& Chris, Jr.

11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine

Christopher Whitelaw "Chris" Pine Source:Getty

Captain Kirk

12. Marion Christopher Barry

Marion Christopher Barry Source:Getty

The Late Son of Marion Barry

13. Christopher Wesson Bosh

Christopher Wesson Bosh Source:Getty

2-Time NBA World Champion

14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker

Christopher "Chris" Tucker Source:Getty

Actor/Comedian/Smokey

15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin

Christopher "Chris" Anthony John Martin Source:Getty

Coldplay!

16. Christopher Keith Irvine

Christopher Keith Irvine Source:Getty

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

17. Christopher Allen Lloyd

Christopher Allen Lloyd Source:Getty

Doc! (Back To The Future)

18. Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken Source:Getty

Actor (Real Name Roland)

Latest
9 itemsComedian And Activist Dick Gregory

9 Great Dick Gregory Quotes : The Comedian,…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

F*ck Christopher Columbus: Twitter Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Donald Trump Claims Haitian Migrants ‘Probably Have AIDS’…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70
18 items

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Sephora Becomes The First Major Retailer To Create…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Kim Kardashian Hosted ‘SNL’, Clowned Kanye West

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Dillard University President Sets The Record Straight On…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Public Affairs Outlet C-SPAN Dragged For Plan To…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close