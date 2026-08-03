Tony Terry on His Memoir, Roberta Flack, and the One Voyage Cruise

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Tony Terry reflects on the lessons learned from touring with Roberta Flack and pouring them into a memoir.

Tony defines true love as unconditional, accepting both strengths and shortcomings.

Tony Terry will perform at a vow renewal ceremony on the One Voyage 2026 Cruise, celebrating love and community.

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R&B icon Tony Terry recently sat down with KG Smooth on Lovin’ R&B for a candid conversation covering his storied career, a memoir in progress, and what it means to love unconditionally. The talk also came with a major announcement: Tony Terry is set to perform live aboard the One Voyage 2026 Cruise, and from the sound of it, he’s bringing his full heart to the experience.

KG Smooth introduced him as a pioneer of the New Jack Swing era, the artist who bridged the gap between smooth ballads and that fresh, dance-driven sound. Tony carried that legacy with humility. “All is well, my man,” he said warmly, setting the tone for a talk rooted in gratitude and reflection.

Touring with Roberta Flack

For nearly ten years, Tony toured the world alongside the legendary Roberta Flack. “People don’t even really know that,” he admitted. Those years weren’t just about the stage. “The teachings, the lessons I learned from her directly” left a lasting mark, and now he’s pouring them into a book. What began as a memoir grew into something bigger. “There’s so much information I’ve gathered over the years,” he shared. He wants to pass it forward.

A Student of Live

That spirit of growth defines where Tony stands today. Married for 20 years, he calls himself “still a student of life.” He and his wife keep evolving, both as individuals and together. And when KG asked him the question he asks every guest, “What is love?”, Tony didn’t hesitate. “True love, real love, is unconditional,” he said. “I love you because of the wholeness of who you are. Even your shortcomings.” That’s the kind of truth that hits home for anyone who has built something lasting.

Upcoming One Voyage Performance

Fans will get the chance to feel that love in person on the One Voyage 2026 Cruise. Tony will sing at a heartfelt vow renewal ceremony, officiated by Erica and Warren Campbell and hosted by Keith Sweat. “The idea is to celebrate love, to celebrate marriage,” he said. Best of all, he’s bringing his wife and son and plans to mingle with the community. “I’m not that guy” who hides away until showtime, he laughed.

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Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise, a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Q Parker, Eric Benét, T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at OneVoyageCruise.com or call 214-495-1963

Tony Terry on His Memoir, Roberta Flack, and the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com