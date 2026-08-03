Listen Live
Close
Sports

Chris Bosh Says He Almost Died During January Health Scare,Warns Wemby

Chris Bosh Reveals He "Almost Dropped Dead" In January After Health Scare, Warns Wemby

In February, Bosh admitted he had a health scare, and with new advice to Wemby, he dug deeper into the frightening moment during an interview with HoopsHype.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat
Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

Chris Bosh’s championship-winning NBA career was infamously cut short after dealing with blood clots, and now he’s telling Victor Wembanyama to take heed.

In February, Bosh admitted he had a health scare, and with new advice to Wemby, he dug deeper into the frightening moment during an interview with Hoops Hype.

“Yeah, I had an episode in January. I almost dropped dead, pretty much, and came back to life. I’m not joking. I had another pulmonary embolism,” he told the outlet. “You just got to deal with it for the rest of your life. I thought I was past it. I am not.”

Wemby’s health issue dates back to the 2024-25 season when he returned to San Antonio after the All-Star Weekend to suffer from the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis after saying “his arm didn’t feel completely normal.”

The condition is treated with a blood-thinning medication. However, such medication makes it very easy to bleed and typically bars patients from physical contact, so Wemby sat out for the rest of the season.

In the summer of 2025, Wemby announced he was back to French sports daily, saying “I’m officially cleared to return. … I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again.”

Wemby may be medically cleared now, but Bosh knows how quickly that clearance can be snatched away. 

In 2015, he too had some health issues at the All-Star break and was hospitalized when doctors discovered the blood clot in one of his lungs, commonly known as a pulmonary embolism.

After some time on a blood thinners, he returned to the Miami Heat the following October and played in 53 games that season.

But then, during the All-Star break again, a blood clot was found in his leg, and he was benched for the rest of the 2015-16 season.

He tried to come back several times before the NBA deemed his medical issues career-ending and forced him into retirement. 

“Take your medicine,” Bosh told Hoops Hype, adding that Wemby’s team has to “make sure that he’s staying on top of his regimen to make sure that doesn’t happen again … because it only takes one more time. It happened one more time for me, it happened twice, and I couldn’t play anymore.”

See social media’s reaction to Bosh’s continued transparency about his condition below.

Chris Bosh Reveals He "Almost Dropped Dead" In January After Health Scare, Warns Wemby was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Ozempic Face Warning, & U.S. Wildfires

Comments
8 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Chris Bosh Reveals He "Almost Dropped Dead" In January After Health Scare, Warns Wemby

Comments
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

How Jalen Brunson Became The NBA’s Latest Meme At Donovan Mitchell’s Wedding

Comments
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

From ‘Best Spouse’ To ‘Irretrievably Broken’ — Inside WNBA Star Brittney Griner’s Shocking Divorce From Wife Cherelle

Comments
2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Cosplay And General Atmosphere
12 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

8 Black Marvel Characters That Deserve Recognition in the MCU

Comments
13 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

'The Worst Thing Ever!' Tomi Adeyemi Says The 'Children Of Blood And Bone' Set Left Her 'Hyperventilating And Sobbing' — 11 Reactions

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Sha'Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time in 104MPH Speeding Case

Comments
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

What You Need To Know About The Affordable Timex Jalen Hurts Rocked At Training Camp

Comments
14 Items
Crime  |  Team CASSIUS

Resurfaced d4vd TikTok Showing Blood-Stained Shirt Creeps Out Social Media

Comments
A baby nursing at their mother's breast, wearing a pink floral headband and wrapped in a plaid blanket.
Local  |  Karen Clark

Wake County To Highlight National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close