‘I Lost Everything’ — Stacy Dash Celebrates 10 Years Of Sobriety After $10K-A-Month Drug Addiction Nearly Destroyed Her

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Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Stacy Dash is celebrating a decade of sobriety after years of battling addiction. The actress and former political pundit took to Instagram on July 31 with a remarkable photo carousel showing her transformation over the years. “I have been clean for a decade today. I have walked through the valley of death,” the 59-year-old captioned a slideshow featuring memorable photos from throughout the years, including a glamorous shot of her in a striking red gown and another of her smiling on the red carpet. “I have had many dark nights of my soul. But God never left me and I never used. So today the gratitude in my heart is overwhelming. My children are proud of me and I am able to look them and myself in the eye and say. I am proud of me too…🥷🏽✝️⚔️.” RELATED CONTENT: I’m Siding With Gabrielle Union Over Janet Hubert When It Comes To Stacey Dash

Stacy Dash’s addiction story: Dash revealed in 2021 that she was addicted to painkillers. Dash has been candid about her battle with addiction over the years. During a 2021 interview with Dr. Oz, which marked five years of sobriety, she revealed that she was once taking between 18 and 20 Vicodin pills a day. “I’m not blaming doctors at all because it was my choice to take more, you know?” she told Dr. Oz at the time, according to People. “It was my choice to take that extra one even though I wasn’t in pain. I chose to do that because the Vicodin filled that hole inside of me.” According to the Addiction Center, Vicodin is a prescription opioid commonly used to treat moderate to severe pain. Even when taken as prescribed, it can lead to physical dependence. Misusing the medication, whether by taking more than prescribed, using it differently than directed, or taking it without a prescription, can significantly increase the risk of addiction, overdose, and even death. Reflecting further on her addiction, Dash said, “It filled that anger. It calmed that anger down. It slowed my brain down. It gave me the ease so that I could deal with life. That’s how I became addicted. It’s no one’s fault but my own.” When Dr. Oz responded, “18-20 Vicodin a day — that’s expensive,” Dash agreed, replying, “I lost everything.” The former Fox News contributor and political analyst estimated that she was spending between $5,000 and $10,000 a month to support her addiction at its peak.