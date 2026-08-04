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Wake County Animal Center Offers Free Pet Adoptions

Wake County Animal Center is participating in the Clear The Shelters event, offering free pet adoptions to help find loving homes for their animals.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Pets Of The Week: Littles & Sue
Source: Pets Of The Week: Littles & Sue pets of the week: littles & sue / courtesy of Henrico Humane Society

The Wake County Animal Center is on a mission to Clear the Shelters by waiving all adoption fees throughout August, giving every adoptable dog and cat the opportunity to go home at no cost.

With kennels full and more animals arriving every day, the Animal Center is joining the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign, a monthlong effort to find loving homes for shelter pets and create space for animals still waiting for a second chance.

“Our goal is simple: clear as many kennels as possible and find loving homes for the pets in our care,” said Wake County Commissioner Susan Evans. “Our shelter is full, and every adoption creates space for another animal in need. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your family, there has never been a better time to adopt.”

The Animal Center currently has 102 dogs, 26 cats and 33 kittens available for adoption, with an additional 37 dogs, 17 cats and 38 kittens in foster care waiting for permanent homes.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and personalities are looking for families. Every adopted pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to become part of the family.

Now in its 12th year, Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign that has helped more than one million shelter pets find loving homes since 2015. Hundreds of animal shelters across the country participate each August, encouraging communities to adopt and helping shelters create space for more animals in need.

Ready to adopt? Check out our adoption gallery or come by and see the pets’ sweet faces for yourself. The shelter is open for adoptions from noon–6 p.m., seven days a week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

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Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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