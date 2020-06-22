CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday Porsha! 11 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Face And Body! [PHOTOS]

Posted 5 hours ago

As Cancer season is just getting started, Porsha Williams celebrates her 39th birthday today (June 22)!  Famously known as a peach holder on Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s also a business owner.

Whether it’s fun shade or taking a sip Hennessy, Porsha is known for always trying to have a good time and being a great mommy to baby PJ. 

Here are 11 times Porsha Williams slayed our Instagram timelines with face and body!

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Porsha! 11 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Face And Body! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

❤️HBD 2 meeeeee

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

🇹🇹🔥

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
Get Your E-Ticket Now! “A Night of Inspiration”…
 28 mins ago
06.22.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Porsha! 11 Times Porsha Williams Gave…
 5 hours ago
06.22.20
Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
22 items
Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
Cardi B Calls Out Dominicans For Denying Their…
 9 hours ago
06.22.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…
 10 hours ago
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…
 10 hours ago
06.22.20
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
A Black Woman Remembers Losing Her Job As…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
9 items
Was Beethoven Black? Twitter Reacts To The Possibility…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
9 items
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
Close