Ginuwine’s Latest Viral Dance Move Has Twitter Going Crazy… Again [Video]

Say what you want about Ginuwine and his latest viral performance moments, that man knows how to put on a show!

Despite starting his career in music more than two decades ago, and despite selling millions of records over that time, Ginuwine is still reaching new levels. Whether he likes it or not.

Unfortunately, or maybe not so unfortunately, that new level has seen him become a meme.

Listen, for what it’s worth, there are tons of artists from the 90s and 2000s who would love to still be able to sell out shows and be relevant in a culture of music that has completely shifted. We’re not here to poke fun!

But with that said, these videos are still funny as hell!

Keep scrolling to see the latest viral sensation that is Ginuwine putting on an all-time performance and clearly enjoying life. We personally hope he has another 20 years of this energy left in him!

