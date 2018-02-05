February 5: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
1. Trayvon Martin
1995- The late Trayvon Martin was born on February 5, 1995 to Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Martin was shot and killed on February 26, 2012 in Sanford, Florida by George Zimmerman. On July 13, 2013, a jury acquitted Zimmerman of murder.