Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

Posted 10 hours ago

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 21, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing – and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls.

So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O’s spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek.

1. The Time Jerry Seinfeld And President Barack Obama Went Joyriding

2. … He’s The Coolest Dad Too

... He's The Coolest Dad Too Source:Pete Souza

3. The Obamas Arrive In Cuba

The Obamas Arrive In Cuba Source:Getty

4. Barack Makes A Surprise Visit

5. Golfing In Hawaii

Golfing In Hawaii Source:Getty

6. Nice Shot!

7. Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha’s Vineyard (2009)

Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha's Vineyard (2009) Source:Getty

8. We’ve Never Had A President THIS Funny

9. Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth

Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth Source:Getty

10. Halloween At The White House, How COOL IS THAT

