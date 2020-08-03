CLOSE
7 Bikini Thirst Trap Appreciation Moments From Tracee Ellis Ross [PHOTOS]

Posted 15 hours ago

Tracee Ellis Ross never lets her foot off the gas! She posted bikini pictures to her Instagram from her quarantined style “pool day”…no pool and no friends.

She captioned the post, “Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool. And I’m too scared to have a party. Siri play “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.”

The actress is far from shy when showing off her curves and constantly reminds us that’s she’s fine, fabulous, and fit.  

Here are 7 moments of thirst trap appreciation for Tracee!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

MEXICO

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

