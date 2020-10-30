It’s our favorite time of year. Halloween is the official kickoff off for the holiday season and the celebrities we love are are in the spooky spirit, even if this Halloween is a socially-distanced one.

Talk show host Tamron Hall came through with the glamorous Halloween slay, channeling Diana Ross with big hit and sparkly gowns. Ciara have us her best Cardi impression by recreating Cardi’s debut album cover.

We’ll be updating this gallery as more celebrity costumes come in!

2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes: Ciara Channels Cardi B For Halloween was originally published on hellobeautiful.com