Duke, UNC Hold Summit On Blacks And Recession

A summit at Duke University and the University of North Carolina will address whether the recession has disproportionately affected blacks.

The African-American Economic Summit will be Sunday at the Chapel Hill school and Monday in Durham.

Discussions will cover topics including housing, education, labor, wealth, health and incarceration as they relate to blacks and their communities. After each day’s discussions, experts will meet privately to draft policy recommendations that will be sent to

Gov. Beverly Perdue and President Barack Obama.

The summit is sponsored by UNC’s Institute of African-American Research and Duke’s Research Network on Racial and Ethnic Inequality.

