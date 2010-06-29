Congrats To Oprah Winfrey & Beyonce Knowles For Holding The #1 and 2 Spots On The Forbes List

This is a big moment to have two African American women top the list of the Forbes most powerful celebrities list.

Rank Name Pay ($mil) Money Rank TV/Radio Rank Press Rank Web Rank Social Rank Category

1 Oprah Winfrey 315 1 1 5 5 11 Personalities

2 Beyonce Knowles 87 11 9 13 2 15 Musicians

3 James Cameron 210 2 21 9 20 81 Directors/Producers

4 Lady Gaga 62 22 13 4 1 1 Musicians

5 Tiger Woods 105 7 7 6 35 34 Athletes

6 Britney Spears 64 20 15 24 3 2 Musicians

7 U2 130 3 54 18 11 28 Musicians

8 Sandra Bullock 56 25 6 21 17 62 Actresses

9 Johnny Depp 75 14 34 22 16 21 Actors

10 Madonna 58 24 16 3 4 33 Musicians

11 Simon Cowell 80 12 20 20 46 64 Personalities

12 Taylor Swift 45 38 8 27 8 3 Teen stars

13 Miley Cyrus 48 32 17 26 6 20 Teen stars

14 Kobe Bryant 48 32 22 16 21 22 Athletes

15 Jay-Z 63 21 45 29 23 26 Hip-hop impresario

16 Black Eyed Peas 48 32 42 36 18 37 Musicians

17 Bruce Springsteen 70 16 48 32 47 48 Musicians

18 Angelina Jolie 20 76 19 30 10 41 Actresses

19 Rush Limbaugh 58.5 23 10 45 41 78 Personalities

20 Michael Jordan 55 26 38 31 38 27 Athletes

21 Dr. Phil McGraw 80 12 3 68 94 45 Personalities

22 Steven Spielberg 100 8 71 40 49 77 Directors/Producers

23 Ellen DeGeneres 55 26 31 58 50 5 Personalities

24 David Letterman 45 38 3 25 33 76 Personalities

25 Tyler Perry 125 4 56 76 82 36 Directors/Producers

26 Jennifer Aniston 27 67 40 41 22 74 Actresses

27 Pink 44 43 35 35 14 18 Musicians

28 LeBron James 43 45 23 11 39 31 Athletes

29 Roger Federer 43 45 28 1 44 13 Athletes

30 Brad Pitt 20 76 25 15 12 73 Actors

31 Floyd Mayweather 65 19 47 62 77 52 Athletes

32 Michael Bay 120 5 90 71 70 97 Directors/Producers

33 Donald Trump 50 30 26 57 59 75 Personalities

34 Jay Leno 35 54 2 28 29 65 Personalities

35 Coldplay 48 32 86 47 26 4 Musicians

36 David Beckham 44 43 64 10 31 19 Athletes

37 Jerry Seinfeld 75 14 51 80 86 89 Comedians

38 AC/DC 114 6 88 100 83 24 Musicians

39 Howard Stern 70 16 57 92 63 84 Personalities

40 Jonas Brothers 35.5 53 32 56 15 7 Teen stars

41 Tom Hanks 45 38 49 44 42 46 Actors

42 George Lucas 95 10 94 81 67 82 Directors/Producers

43 Glenn Beck 35 54 12 50 28 39 Personalities

44 Ryan Seacrest 51 29 41 83 75 14 Personalities

45 Phil Mickelson 46 37 24 19 88 90 Athletes

46 Ben Stiller 53 28 72 61 68 23 Actors

47 Jerry Bruckheimer 100 8 94 88 89 94 Directors/Producers

48 Cristiano Ronaldo 36 51 97 2 19 8 Athletes

49 Alex Rodriguez 36 51 11 14 73 83 Athletes

50 Robert Pattinson 17 86 53 37 7 68 Actors

51 Conan O’Brien 38 50 5 46 93 30 Personalities

52 Shaquille O’Neal 31 61 27 33 60 9 Athletes

53 James Patterson 70 16 98 84 97 57 Authors

54 Kenny Chesney 50 30 70 89 91 40 Musicians

55 Manny Pacquiao 42 47 52 52 64 60 Athletes

56 Tom Cruise 22 73 43 38 25 43 Actors

57 Adam Sandler 40 48 65 74 66 10 Actors

58 George Clooney 19 83 14 12 24 53 Actors

59 Stephenie Meyer 40 48 85 59 32 87 Authors

60 Cameron Diaz 32 59 61 54 36 79 Actresses

61 Serena Williams 20 76 18 8 57 32 Athletes

62 Rascal Flatts 45 38 69 90 90 42 Musicians

63 Charlie Sheen 30 62 29 70 55 70 Television actors

64 Derek Jeter 30 62 36 34 79 67 Athletes

65 Lance Armstrong 20 76 33 7 62 12 Athletes

66 Kristen Stewart 12 92 62 53 9 69 Teen stars

67 Toby Keith 48 32 81 93 95 99 Musicians

68 Sean Combs 30 62 63 75 30 56 Hip-hop impresario

69 Stephen King 34 57 82 63 40 51 Authors

70 Sarah Jessica Parker 25 68 55 55 56 71 Actresses

71 Leonardo DiCaprio 28 65 67 42 48 58 Actors

72 Judge Judy Sheindlin 45 38 77 96 100 80 Personalities

73 Robert Downey Jr 22 73 60 39 45 85 Actors

74 Lil Wayne 20 76 76 67 13 6 Hip-hop impresario

75 Reese Witherspoon 32 59 79 82 61 61 Actresses

76 Keith Urban 27.5 66 50 73 78 50 Musicians

77 Julia Roberts 20 76 58 49 37 72 Actresses

78 Steve Carell 34 57 78 72 84 54 Television actors

79 Meryl Streep 13 91 30 23 43 59 Actresses

80 Akon 21 75 92 77 27 16 Hip-hop impresario

81 Maria Sharapova 25 68 87 43 80 29 Athletes

82 Daniel Radcliffe 25 68 90 66 58 86 Teen stars

83 Venus Williams 15.5 88 39 17 81 38 Athletes

84 Ray Romano 35 54 82 91 99 98 Television actors

85 Gisele Bundchen 25 68 93 94 69 55 Models

86 Heidi Klum 16 87 74 69 51 49 Models

87 Drew Barrymore 15 90 73 64 52 44 Actresses

88 Alec Baldwin 8.5 98 37 48 54 93 Television actors

89 Kiefer Sutherland 20 76 80 86 76 92 Television actors

90 Tina Fey 7.5 99 46 60 74 66 Television actresses

91 Kate Moss 9 97 89 51 34 63 Models

92 Eva Longoria Parker 12 92 65 79 65 47 Television actresses

93 Jeff Dunham 22.5 72 99 98 96 25 Comedians

94 George Lopez 18 85 68 87 87 35 Comedians

95 Katherine Heigl 15.5 88 75 78 71 96 Television actresses

96 Danica Patrick 12 92 44 65 85 95 Athletes

97 Kate Hudson 11 95 58 85 53 99 Actresses

98 Chelsea Handler 19 83 84 97 92 17 Comedians

99 Jennifer Love Hewitt 6.5 100 96 95 72 88 Television actresses

100 Mariska Hargitay 9.5 96 100 99 98 91 Television actresses

