King Day Of Service 2010

Why Volunteer on King Day?

With Dr. King’s leadership, our nation made great strides against racial discrimination and toward increased civil rights. Dr. King’s teachings can continue to guide us in addressing our nation’s most pressing social needs today. Each of us can contribute to strengthening our own communities by serving in Dr. King’s honor on the King Holiday and throughout the year. And with your involvement, we can help realize King’s dream.

Make 2010 a year of service, start now. Think about what type of impact you want to accomplish in your community, set benchmarks to help you reach this goal and hold yourself accountable along the way. To kick off your year of service, create or attend a service project on the Martin Luther King Jr. King Day of Service, January 18th. There is a good chance that a service project is happening in your community and, if not, now is a great time to plan one.

Find or create a service project now: http://www.serve.gov/mlkday

Dr.King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?” Let’s be great together in 2010.

