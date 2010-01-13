CLOSE
Local
Home

Durham’s Fifth Annual MLK Celebration Scheduled For Thursday

0 reads
Leave a comment

This Thursday, Jan. 14, employees from the County and City of Durham governments and Durham Public Schools, will come together for the Fifth Annual City-County Government Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

The annual celebration commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy while focusing on the importance of justice, diversity and multiculturalism.

The City-County Government Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will last approximately one hour and include remarks from local elected officials. J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church of Durham, will deliver the keynote speech. Music will be provided by the City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Mass Choir.

The celebration begins at noon at First Presbyterian Church, located at 305 East Main Street in Durham. It is free and open to the public.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close