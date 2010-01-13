Durham’s Fifth Annual MLK Celebration Scheduled For Thursday

This Thursday, Jan. 14, employees from the County and City of Durham governments and Durham Public Schools, will come together for the Fifth Annual City-County Government Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

The annual celebration commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy while focusing on the importance of justice, diversity and multiculturalism.

The City-County Government Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will last approximately one hour and include remarks from local elected officials. J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church of Durham, will deliver the keynote speech. Music will be provided by the City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Mass Choir.

The celebration begins at noon at First Presbyterian Church, located at 305 East Main Street in Durham. It is free and open to the public.

