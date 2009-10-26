CLOSE
National
Slain UCONN Player Honored

The family and friends of a slain University of Connecticut football player are gathering in his Miami hometown for his funeral.

Jasper Howard’s funeral is scheduled for Monday morning. A viewing was held Sunday, a week after Howard was fatally stabbed outside a dance on Connecticut’s campus. No one has been charged in his death.

Howard’s teammates paid tribute to the cornerback at Saturday’s game against West Virginia. Two UConn players carried his helmet and jersey before kickoff and both West Virginia and Connecticut players wore stickers on their helmets during the game. Connecticut players also held hands and bowed their heads for a moment of silence in Howard’s memory.

