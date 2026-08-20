Top 10 Cash Money & No Limit Songs That Fans Keep In Rotation
For Black music fans, few eras hit quite like the late ’90s and early 2000s, when Cash Money Records and No Limit Records turned Southern Hip-Hop into a national—and eventually global—force.
These New Orleans powerhouses didn’t just sell records; they built movements, created slang, introduced unforgettable artists and proved independent-minded Southern rap could compete with anybody.
Master P’s No Limit brought us the Tank, a relentless run of albums and anthems, while Cash Money, led by Birdman and Slim Williams, gave us Juvenile, B.G., the Hot Boys, Mannie Fresh and a young Lil Wayne. Together, their sound helped lay the groundwork for the Southern rap dominance that followed.
Now fans get a chance to relive that golden era when the Cash Money No Limit Tour comes to Raleigh’s Lenovo Center on Sept. 19. Lenovo Center
As we prepare for the tour of the year, here’s a list of Cash Money and No Limit Songs that rap fans keep in their playlists.
Still Fly — Big Tymers
It Ain’t My Fault — Silkk The Shocker featuring Mystikal
Go DJ — Lil Wayne featuring Mannie Fresh
Mr. Ice Cream Man — Master P featuring Silkk the Shocker, Mia X & Mo B. Dick
#1 Stunna — Big Tymers Feat. Juvenile & Lil Wayne
How Ya Do That — Young Bleed featuring Master P & C-Loc
Slow Motion — Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim
Down 4 My N’s — C-Murder featuring Snoop Dogg and Magic
Back That Azz Up — Juvenile
Make Em’ Say Uhh! — Master P featuring Fiend, Mia X, Mystikal & Silkk the Shocker
Top 10 Cash Money & No Limit Songs That Fans Keep In Rotation was originally published on hiphopnc.com
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