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Meet Marvel's New Storm Maya Boyd

Halle Berry Passed The Torch — Now Meet Maya Boyd, Marvel’s Electrifying New Storm

Boyd is poised to make her big-screen debut in what could be one of the biggest Marvel Studios movies not named Spider-Man or The Avengers when the film arrives in May 2028.

Published on August 20, 2026
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D23 2026 - Disney Entertainment Showcase
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

There were plenty of announcements made by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at D23, but the biggest news had to be that we have a new Storm, and Maya Boyd will play her.

It’s been a long time coming.

Halle Berry first brought the Omega-level mutant to the big screen in the first X-Men film in 2000, reprising the role three more films before putting the platinum wig in the closet.

Alexandria Shipp then took on the character in two films, playing a younger version of Storm in the rebooted X-Men franchise, but it left much to be desired.

Then came Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox for an eyewatering $71.3 billion, bringing the movie rights to the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool home to Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios.

So with Kevin Feige finally in control of the X-Men movie franchise, which his Hollywood career basically started with, everyone began to wonder who would be playing Ororo Munroe in Marvel Studios rebooted X-Men movie franchise.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Ironheart’s’ Dominique Thorne On Representing Black Women As Marvel’s Next Big Superhero — ‘It’s Beautiful’ [Exclusive]

Maya Boyd Was Always A Star Before Landing The Role of Storm

Before the big announcement at D23, there were plenty of names being thrown out there like Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Jayme Lawson (Sinners), and Yetide Badaki (American Gods).

But Feige and co. shocked the world when he introduced the 23-year-old Broadway actress to fans at D23 as the new Storm.

Before standing on stage under the bright lights, starring alongside Taraji P. Henson in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Boyd attended the University of Michigan, earning her Bachelor’s degree. While still in college, she landed a Broadway role at a young age before making her New York City theater debut in Merrily We Roll Along in 2023.

After departing the show, Boyd took over as the titular character Juliet for eight weeks in the hit jukebox musical.

Now she is poised to make her big-screen debut in what could be one of the biggest Marvel Studios movies not named Spider-Man or The Avengers when the film arrives in May 2028.

We can’t wait to see her take command of the elements and take the MCU by Storm (pun intended) when the Mutant Saga officially begins.

You can see more photos of Boyd below.

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RELATED CONTENT: Not Your Sidekicks — 15 Black Women Superheroes Who Exude Main Character Energy

Halle Berry Passed The Torch — Now Meet Maya Boyd, Marvel’s Electrifying New Storm was originally published on madamenoire.com

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