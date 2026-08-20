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The A in Stephen A. Does Not Mean Accountability

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: The A in Stephen A. Does Not Mean Accountability

D.L. Hughley calls out Stephen A. Smith's hypocrisy, arguing the 'A' in his name does not stand for 'accountability'.

Published on August 19, 2026
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  • Fox News has a history of pushing harmful narratives against Black communities, undermining their credibility.
  • MAGA-aligned Black voices must meet unwritten rules, like criticizing their own community and justifying figures like Trump.
  • Peer critique is not a political attack, but a report card on actions outside one's professional lane.

D.L. Hughley’s latest Notes from the GED Section, had one subject in its crosshairs this week: Stephen A. Smith. The central question was straightforward, what does it say about a celebrated Black media figure when, fresh off an honor from his own community, his next stop is Fox News?

TRENDING STORY: Stephen A. Smith Vows To Clap Back After NABJ Blessed Him With “Thumbs Down” Award

TRENDING STORY: Timeline Of Stephen A. Smith & Donald Trump’s Friendship

The “A” Doesn’t Stand for Accountability

The National Association of Black Journalists had just given Smith its recognition. Days later, he was on Fox News. That timing did not go unnoticed. “The one thing we know for sure is that the A in Stephen A does not mean accountability,” the segment declared. The message was direct: recognition from your peers carries weight, and so does what you do right after receiving it.

Fox News as the Incubator of Mistruths

Fox News has a well-documented record of pushing narratives that have caused real harm to Black communities. The birther lie, the false claim that Barack Obama was not born in the United States, originated and flourished there. Claims that the 2020 election was stolen were amplified on the same network, with Atlanta specifically targeted in ways that undermined the credibility of Black voters in a majority-Black city. These are not small footnotes. They are part of the network’s pattern.

The MAGA Playbook Requirements

There appear to be unwritten rules for Black voices who align closely with MAGA politics. The first: speak critically about your own community and stand firm on it. The second: remind your audience that you were raised by Black people, as though shared background excuses the positions taken. The third: justify the behavior of figures like Jerry Jones or Donald Trump, finding a way to make that connection seem reasonable. “What Black person needs to tell other Black people they were raised by Black people?” the segment asked pointedly. “That is a requirement.”

It’s a Report Card, Not an Attack

No one is questioning Smith’s professional accomplishments or the path he has built. What draws criticism is what happens outside that professional lane — the political and social commentary that has, in some cases, led to others receiving threats. When peers who share your background and your industry offer a critique, that is not a political hit. As the segment put it simply: “It’s a report card.”

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D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: The A in Stephen A. Does Not Mean Accountability was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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